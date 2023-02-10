While making it to 100 years old seems a significant achievement to most, Merimbula's Verna 'Peggy' Holt said she hadn't given the milestone much thought.
"I didn't really think about it until I went into the doctors. The girls behind the reception all said 'Peggy's 100 today!' and they all did a dance - even the people waiting to see the doctor.
"One of the nurses said she'd never met a 100-year-old person," Peggy said.
Also a surprise to Peggy was the letter she received the morning of her birthday, addressed from King Charles.
Peggy said she had an affinity with the late Queen Elizabeth, living alongside the the longest-reigning monarch just three years younger than her.
I thought they were having a joke with me. It was framed and everything. I didn't believe it.
A special lunch with her extended family was organised for Peggy at the Wharf Restaurant in Merimbula this week, as family shared stories of their beloved Peggy and her remarkable life.
In another shock to Peggy, a lady dining nearby noticed the celebration and came over to wish her well.
Unbeknown to Peggy and the Holt family, the lady was a highly regarded opera singer from Munich, with whom Peggy's son Cameron later got talking.
"After she came over and talked to us, she burst into 'Happy Birthday' in one of the most incredible performances you'd want to have," Cameron said.
Stunned by the performance they had just witnessed, Cameron said the woman then excused herself and went back to her table.
As the rest of the restaurant soon caught on to the celebrations, Peggy and the Holt family were surprised yet again as they got up to leave after they'd finished lunch.
"The whole restaurant stood up and cheered and waved as we left.
"Peggy had her little tiara on and looked just like the queen, and waved like her too.
"You couldn't have ordered something better to happen if you tried," Cameron said.
Peggy moved to Merimbula in 2003 after living in Melbourne for the first 80 years of her life.
With a lot of her family still in Victoria, Peggy was delighted to see almost all of them able to make the trip on Thursday for the special occasion, barring just two.
Originally a Polglase and of Cornish descent, Peggy married into the Holt family and had one son. She also has three grandsons and six great-grandchildren.
After many years of holidays and visits to her son Cameron and his wife Joy's place in Merimbula, following the passing of her husband she too made the move to the coast.
Despite the relocation, Peggy made a point to mention she was still an avid supporter of the Melbourne Demons, and that Ron Barassi AM was her all-time favourite player - a detail that had to a be included in any potential write up of Thursday's celebrations.
Living in her own place and needing only minimal care from family and services, Peggy's advice for a long and healthy life was simple.
"My secret to everyone is to move, don't sit down all the time.
"I was always playing sport and interested in what was going on.
"You have to be interested in what's going on around you.
"And do crosswords. Keep the brain active," she said.
While Peggy said she was starting to feel older, her family all agreed that she was still as sharp as a tack.
"I've got to admit, the memory is still pretty good," Peggy said.
All I need is a new hand and two new legs, so if you can get me that I'll be fine
Peggy also said that her family were another major factor in helping her stay happy and healthy.
"I've had a really good life, I've enjoyed my life.
"I've got a wonderful family and they're always there for backup if I need them, and I haven't really needed a lot of backup until just lately," she said.
