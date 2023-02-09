Saul Richardson's Jazz Workshoppers to perform at Down South Jazz Club

The Down South Jazz Club presents a special night of jazz on Thursday, February 16, when it brings to the stage of Club Sapphire, Saul Richardson's Jazz Workshoppers.
The band, which will be led by Saul Richardson on bass, also comprises Flynn Poppleton on trumpet, Len Marland on alto, Michelle Shih on guitar, Tom Vogel on drums and features the beautiful vocals of Jay Stocker.
Saul Richardson is a guitarist and bass player. He holds a PhD from the University of Sydney where he also trained as a teacher, graduating with First Class Honours in primary education.
Saul is the principal at Jazz Workshop Australia, a music academy in St Leonards specialising in jazz education. He conducts the Sydney Youth Jazz Orchestra and runs the annual JWA Summer Jazz Camp in Sydney.
He is an internationally recognised jazz educator who served for two years as Australasian representative on the Board of the International Association for Jazz Education. Saul has nearly 30 years of successful jazz teaching experience, directing combos and big bands and schools and community band programmes as well as at JWA.
He is a former conductor of the NSW Arts Unit Stage Band and lectured in jazz pedagogy at Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
Dr Richardson's past students have included many of the finest young musicians now making their own mark on the Australian and world jazz scene. Graduates of his programs and ensembles can be found studying tertiary music across Australia, working professionally as performers and educators, or simply appreciating and hearing jazz with discerning ears.
He is passionate about furthering jazz and has also been a recipient of the Merimbula Jazz Festival Award.
He is thrilled to present this excellent small combo from his Jazz Workshops.
This special night of jazz will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on the website. You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
