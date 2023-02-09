Bega Valley Shire Council adds its name to the list of 13 councils applying for a special rate variation

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) is encouraging the community to give their feedback on Bega Valley Shire Council's proposed 43 per cent increase over two years.
Bega Valley is one of 13 councils across NSW to have applied to IPART for a special variation to increase their income from rates, above the rate peg.
"We will assess applications against the criteria established by the Office of Local Government, which require councils to demonstrate the need for the additional revenue, evidence of community consultation and an assessment of the impact on affected ratepayers," IPART tribunal chair Carmel Donnelly said.
READ ALSO:
Council's applications is available for review on IPART's website. The website also has information about how to lodge a submission.
Every year IPART decides a rate peg for each council in NSW which sets the maximum amount councils can increase the revenue they collect from rates. Councils must seek IPART approval to increase their rates revenue by more than the rate peg. To do this they apply to IPART for a special variation.
They must show the need for, and purpose of, the SRV and that it is clearly articulated in council's Integrated Planning and Reporting (IP&R) framework documents, including the long-term financial plan.
There should be evidence the community is aware of the need for a rate rise, the impact should be reasonable, relevant IP&R documents must be exhibited, approved and adopted by the council before the council applies to IPART and IP&R documents or the council's application, must explain and quantify the productivity improvements and cost containment strategies.
The special variation guidelines and IPART's assessment process are based on an expectation that councils will have engaged the community in a discussion about the funding required to deliver community priorities through the IP&R process.
"This year some councils have applied for large increases in rates above the rate peg through special variations. We always conduct a feedback process where the community can have its say on the applications, IPART welcomes all input from residents about a council's application for a special variation and IPART is accepting submissions on the councils' applications until 3 March," Ms Donnelly said.
IPART will release its final decision on the councils' special variation applications in May 2023.
IPART has set the rate peg for 2023-24 at 3.7 per cent. There is also an allowance for the level of population growth, meaning some councils will have rate pegs up to 6.8 per cent. IPART has also granted an additional four councils a one-month extension to the special variation application deadline. These are Bellingen Shire council, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional council, Strathfield council and Tweed Shire council.
All proposed special variations are permanent, and all stated increases are inclusive of the actual 2023-24 rate peg and an assumed rate peg of 2.5% for all other years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.