Discover how mountain biking could make the wheels spin at your business

Anyone from a small accommodation provider to someone looking to build a new business, is being encouraged to attend the information sessions being arranged by Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing (SCDM) on mountain biking.
With the growing popularity of the Tathra trails and the new Eden trails due to be opened in autumn, the industry masterclasses are an opportunity to discover more about mountain biking and how to cater for, and attract mountain biking enthusiasts.
The fully funded, free program for operators and businesses in the Bega Valley, breaks into three separate parts with participants able to attend one or all three parts.
SCDM tourism manager Rhys Treloar said it was a good time to get ready to capitalise on this unique opportunity as construction of stage 1 of the $4.5 million Eden mountain bike hub neared completion.
"From understanding the mountain biker through to developing bespoke mountain bike tourism experiences, we have assembled a highly skilled team of mentors to work with anyone wanting to capture this market," Mr Treloar said.
"We see this series as a must for anyone wishing to make the most of this multi-million dollar and growing market.''
With keen Canberra riders located on the Sapphire Coast's doorstep, Mr Treloar said interest is already high from mountain bikers wanting to visit Eden.
"The number of mountain bikers looking to travel to new and exciting destinations with purpose-built trails and mountain bike friendly offerings is exploding," he said.
"We already have amazing trails in Tathra and see the number of mountain bike visitors growing year on year. With the addition of the Eden trails, we have a unique opportunity to put the Sapphire Coast on the map as one of the best mountain biking destinations in Australia. And the phones are already ringing with interest in Eden very high."
The program called Ride Sapphire Coast, starts in early March with two initial workshops in either Eden or Tathra. They are open to any business owner in the shire.
Mr Treloar said they would cover what these tourists valued, what would bring them to a particular business or food outlet and how to become mountain bike friendly.
These initial workshops will be followed by an immersive, full-day product development masterclass in late April, for those wishing to dig deeper and take their business or ideas to the next level.
"They will coma away with an action plan to help them become ride-ready," Mr Treloar said.
The series will be rounded out with ongoing one-on-one mentoring support to select businesses.
The program is part of SCDM's Sapphire Coast Tourism Future program and funded by the federal and state governments.
For more information or to register to attend one of the workshops visit scdm.net.au/tourism-future or email Rhys Treloar at rhys@sapphirecoast.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
