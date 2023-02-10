Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Cobargo Show
February 10-12
Cobargo Show is packed with its hugely popular rodeo plus cattle, dairy and poultry judging, and demonstrations and classes for those keen to learn from the experts. Less traditional are the wife carrying competition, motorbike obstacle course, mullet haircut competition and lawn mower races. There are chainsaw and axe events, heaps of equestrian-themed activities and live music including Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt. More information about the show and tickets is available here.
Obedient Dogs
February 11-13
This Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the Bega Valley Kennel Club will be holding its annual championship dog shows and obedience trials at Dickinson Oval, Bermagui. Lots of interesting dogs on display during the daytime and clever ones in the evenings.
Hangtime Skate Comp
February 10
Creativity meets concrete at the youth skate competition at the Pambula Beach Skate Park on Friday February 10. Starting at 4pm and finishing at 8pm the skate comp will also feature live art, interactive art workshops, basketball, handball, free food and drinks. Those interested in entering the competition need to call 0407 886 921.
Cabaret in Candelo
February 11
Sam's Caravan is presenting a night of cabaret, comedy and circus at the Candelo Town Hall on Saturday from 7.30pm. Featuring performances from local hula hoop and circus artist Flowidity, Rhys "The Trickster" Davies and Barry Morgan with his World of Organs. Food and bar available. Tickets online at samscaravan.com or at the door.
Felicity Dowd Live
February 10, 11, 12, 17 & 19
Recently awarded Tamworth Songwriters Association New Songwriter of the Year for her single 'Handle It', Felicity will be playing a bunch of shows across the region, including Eden, Tathra, Bermagui and the Bega show. Head to www.felicitydowd.com.au/dates for all the info. Melt into the soulful lyrics of Felicity Dowd as she performs a stunning blend of originals and covers.
Hash House Harriers
February 11
Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers are teaming up with Cooma Hash House Harriers Saturday, February 11, at 2pm from the CWA Hall, 31 Church St, Bega. This is the first joint run with Cooma H3 and it will be a great afternoon of walking/running around the sites of Bega. An area in the Club Bega has been booked for dinner at 5.30pm. All are welcome to attend. Hash House Harriers are part of a worldwide running/walking group. More info contact Pete on 0408289562
Bermagui Country Club
February 11
'80s Fancy Dress Disco with all the greatest hits from the '80s hosted by DJ Matt Brown. Free entry and prizes for best dressed. From 8pm till late in the Club's auditorium. Contact the club for more details.
Bega Show
February 17-19
The annual Bega Show returns to the Bega Showground for three days of nonstop action. Classic events include the horse, dairy and livestock events as well as favourites including kids mascot competition, wife carrying race, woodchop, demolition derby, inaugural BBQ smoke out competition, junk yard show, street theatre and dog jumping just to name a few. Check out the Bega Show Facebook page or begashow.org.au/
'Fascinating Bega' Historical Coach Tours
February 22 and 25
To coincide with the release of 'Fascinating Bega: The Anatomy of a Town 1851 - 2023', the South Coast History Society and Bega Valley Historical Society are running one-and-half hour coach tours of Bega township on Wednesday 22nd February and Saturday 25th February. The cost, including morning tea at the end of the tour, is just $7.50. Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 0448 160 852.
Cobargo Folk Festival
March 3-5
For just over $1.30 an hour, festival goes will be able to see over 100 hours of world class music from a range of folk and roots genres. They can visit a range of educational and entertaining workshops, dance the night way, and eat scrumptious food from a variety of stalls. Headliners this year include dynamic indigenous singer Kutcha Edwards, world renowned folk icon Eric Bogle, extraordinary folk/trance band Startijenn from Brittany, local blues ragers Howlin' Mitch and the Habaneros and dozens of top class international and Australian acts. Don't worry if you don't know the names. Information on all the performers and ticket options are on the website
Cobargo skateboard event
March 11
Cobargo Green Recovery is holding the third event in its Triangle Youth Project which was funded by Bushfire Community Resilience and Recovery. It is being run by Totem Skateboarding, one of Australia's largest and longest running skiateboard event companies. The event is free for youth and adults are encouraged to give donations for things like the sausage sizzle. The event will run from 12pm to 5pm at Cobargo skate park.
Sculpture Bermagui
March 11-19
Sculpture Bermagui is back, this year with a professional judge and larger pool of prize money which is drawing in more works. So far there are 178 entries, including a stunning carved piece of marble by Christine Madies, who predominantly works in France and Italy but has a local connection. In addition to sculptures in the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and along the foreshore to the Headland, works will also be on display at major sponsor Bermagui Beach Hotel, as well as at Bermagui Country Club. Check out the website for more info.
Four Winds Music Festival
April 7-9
Early bird tickets are on sale until January 17, with ticket options to suit all budgets. Over three days and two nights the 2023 festival will feature more than 70 of Australia's renowned musicians including Ngalire, the Australian String Quartet, David and Daniel Wilfred, Paul Grabowsky, Djinama Yilaga Choir, and the Jess Hitchcock Trio. Visitors to the festival will get to taste the most delicious and fresh food and drink the region has to offer. Find your place on the grass, roll out a blanket and enjoy your pre-ordered gourmet lunch hamper by Eastwood's of Bermagui or dishes from the wide range of food vendors and bars selling lunch, dinner and everything in between. See details at www.fourwinds.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.