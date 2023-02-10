Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

For just over $1.30 an hour, festival goes will be able to see over 100 hours of world class music from a range of folk and roots genres. They can visit a range of educational and entertaining workshops, dance the night way, and eat scrumptious food from a variety of stalls. Headliners this year include dynamic indigenous singer Kutcha Edwards, world renowned folk icon Eric Bogle, extraordinary folk/trance band Startijenn from Brittany, local blues ragers Howlin' Mitch and the Habaneros and dozens of top class international and Australian acts. Don't worry if you don't know the names. Information on all the performers and ticket options are on the website