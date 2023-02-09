Colourfully decorated cupcakes by pupils at Central Tilba Public School brightened up a very grey day in Tilba.
The cupcakes were also the subject of considerable controversy at the CWA Tilba branch's inaugural The Land Cookery Competition on Thursday, February 9.
Barb Smith, from CWA Bodalla branch, who travels throughout NSW judging entries at the branch and group level, did not hold back in her assessment of the adult entries.
"Presentation let this cake down," she said of one entry.
That was before she sampled it.
The verdict?
"I think I would be looking for another recipe.
"It is very dry and over-cooked and badly lined because it was made in a pie dish instead of a cake tin," Ms Smith said.
Vicky Stadon fared better with her gluten-free whole orange cake.
"Quite a delightful cake," Ms Smith said.
Ms Stadon won that category so will go forward to the Far South Coast Group competition in Bermagui on March 14.
Joining her will be branch vice-president Annette Kennewell for her chocolate cake, branch president Teresa Stubbings with her walnut and date roll and Helene Sharpe who entered almond bread.
For the last five years Central Tilba Public School has entered the junior section of the competition.
Initially there were only one or two entries but over time it has gained momentum and this year there were around 15 entries, most of whom were from pupils in Years 1 and 2.
Ms Kennewell said "no other group on the Far South Coast has put in so many".
Edith in Year 2 met Ms Smith's approval with her simple teacake that was embellished with gold leaf.
This year's schedule invited children to decorate four cupcakes with Australian native animals.
One entry was quickly disqualified because it only had three cupcakes.
She wanted to disqualify several other entries because the cupcakes were decorated with just one Australian native, not four different ones.
That created uproar among the ladies.
Ms Smith conceded that the schedule was "badly worded".
Three children's entries of decorated cupcakes will be joining Edith at the Bermagui competition next month - Ethan, eight-year old Grace and her younger sister Pippy in Year 2.
Ms Kennewell awarded all the junior entrants with bamboo cooking spoons adorned with ribbons in the CWA's colours of yellow and blue.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
