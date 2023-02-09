Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Central Tilba Public School entered the competition five times

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children at Central Public School have been entering The Land Cookery Competition for five years and entered more than 15 items this year. Picture by Marion Williams

Colourfully decorated cupcakes by pupils at Central Tilba Public School brightened up a very grey day in Tilba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.