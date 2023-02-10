Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Prostate Cancer Support Group to be established in the Bega Valley

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated February 13 2023 - 9:35am, first published February 10 2023 - 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new support group will aim to provide knowledge, draw attention and overcome misconceptions surrounding Prostate Cancer. Photo by via Unsplash

A new Prostate Cancer Support Group is set to be established in the Bega Valley, with a launch taking place on Tuesday, February 14 at Club Sapphire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.