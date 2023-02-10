Prostate Cancer Support Group to be established in the Bega Valley

A new Prostate Cancer Support Group is set to be established in the Bega Valley, with a launch taking place on Tuesday, February 14 at Club Sapphire.
The group will be an affiliate of the Prostate Cancer Australia Foundation, and will aim to provide knowledge, draw attention and overcome misconceptions surrounding the the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia.
According to the foundation, more than 24,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year and over 3500 will die during the year from this disease.
In the Capital Region there are currently 2600 men living with prostate cancer, and unfortunately men living in regional or rural areas of Australia have an approximately 24 per cent higher rate of dying from prostate cancer than their urban counterparts.
The support group will also aim to provide shared experiences and hope for men and their partners.
According to Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Anne Savage, of the 24,000 plus men diagnosed, "about 3500 will be aged 59 or younger", showing that it's a common misconception that prostate cancer is an old man's disease.
Ms Savage also noted that prostate cancer received about half of the funding of other major cancers.
Survival rates for prostate cancer have seen improvement, going from less than 60 per cent in 1987 to 81 per cent presently in the Capital Region.
For those wishing to join the group and attend the meeting, proceedings will kick off at Club Sapphire in Merimbula 7pm on Tuesday, February 14 and all are welcome.
For more information you can contact organiser Ed Chenery on 0407 939 907.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
