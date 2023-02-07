New events added to traditional schedule Advertising Feature

Lisa Maree Harrington taking part in the lawn mower race. Photo: Tony Harrington.

Among the tried and tested events that have been taking place since the Cobargo Show's inception in 1889, the 2023 instalment is set to introduce some new competitions to the mix.

One of which is the mullet competition, which will be judged in front of the main audience on the Show Ground at 5.45pm, after the campdraft finals.

Attendees sporting a mullet haircut on the day are encouraged to visit the secretary office in the morning to pick-up an entry form.

This year, event organisers have said goodbye to the Show Girl competition, and introduced an alternative for those who still want to get dressed up.



"We just found there wasn't the interest in the Show Girl competition in large numbers so it was difficult to get girls to participate. Instead we've decided not to throw it completely away and we'll have Fashions of the Show," said June Tarlinton, senior vice president of the Cobargo A P & H Society committee.

Events for people young and old. Photo: Tony Harrington.

The Fashions of the Show judging will crown the best dressed lady and gentleman at 11am on Saturday.

"We've tried to diversify and have something that will interest everybody," June said.



The winners will be present at the official opening of the Show, at 2.30pm on Saturday, where they will be introduced to the crowd.

Attendees can also look forward to the wife carrying competition held at 9pm on Saturday, as well as the lawn mower races, which will be the final event of the three-day festivities, held 7pm on Sunday.

Excitingly, this year also sees the return of the axe men demonstration, which hasn't occurred for a number of years.