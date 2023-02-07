Among the tried and tested events that have been taking place since the Cobargo Show's inception in 1889, the 2023 instalment is set to introduce some new competitions to the mix.
One of which is the mullet competition, which will be judged in front of the main audience on the Show Ground at 5.45pm, after the campdraft finals.
Attendees sporting a mullet haircut on the day are encouraged to visit the secretary office in the morning to pick-up an entry form.
This year, event organisers have said goodbye to the Show Girl competition, and introduced an alternative for those who still want to get dressed up.
"We just found there wasn't the interest in the Show Girl competition in large numbers so it was difficult to get girls to participate. Instead we've decided not to throw it completely away and we'll have Fashions of the Show," said June Tarlinton, senior vice president of the Cobargo A P & H Society committee.
The Fashions of the Show judging will crown the best dressed lady and gentleman at 11am on Saturday.
"We've tried to diversify and have something that will interest everybody," June said.
The winners will be present at the official opening of the Show, at 2.30pm on Saturday, where they will be introduced to the crowd.
Attendees can also look forward to the wife carrying competition held at 9pm on Saturday, as well as the lawn mower races, which will be the final event of the three-day festivities, held 7pm on Sunday.
Excitingly, this year also sees the return of the axe men demonstration, which hasn't occurred for a number of years.
To enter competitions on the day, visit the secretary office in the morning to collect an entry form. With good prize money to be won, you won't want to miss out on the opportunity to get involved.
Following on from the great success of last year's live entertainment, the 2023 Cobargo Show will again present a stellar line-up of big names and local legends.
On Saturday night, Amber Lawrence will return to the stage, this time alongside Catherine Britt for a combined show.
The popular Australian country music singer-songwriter's are set to draw in the masses for a sensational performance.
Amber Lawrence was recently awarded a Golden Guitar for Female Artist of the Year. She will also do a 45-minute show especially for children.
Following Amber and Catherine's performance, the very popular local band, Gary Carsen Jones and the Poddy Dodgers, will perform at the bar from 9.30pm, once the entertainment is finalised in the ring.
"They have a big following and when they play the crowd is large. It's super popular and people love to dance to them," June said.
On the Friday night, Dust & Echoes will perform live at the bar from 6pm.
The price of all live entertainment is included in the admission charges.
"You get to see a lot of entertainment for a very small price," June said.
The Annual Cobargo Show is just around the corner and organisers are gearing up for an action-packed long weekend of live entertainment, new competitions, and the age-old favourite events.
After the success of holding last year's Show over three days, the 2023 edition will again take place Friday through to Sunday, February 10 to 12, at the Cobargo Show Ground.
The three-day schedule allows time for more events and competitions to take place.
June Tarlinton, senior vice president of the Cobargo A P & H Society committee, says the decision to expand the show to three days was made in order to dedicate the Friday to campdraft events.
"In the past we've had to limit the amount of campdraft runs because we just didn't have the time. Last year, people who were keen on watching the campdraft, horse training demonstrations, and other horse competitions, came along on the Friday," June said.
"We've decided to continue that this year, which has allowed us to have a lot more in the campdraft than we could in the past."
The campdrafting will get underway on Friday evening, commencing with the junior campdraft at 3pm and followed by the senior campdraft heats.
The senior campdraft finals will be held on Saturday evening.
One major event of the three-day schedule is the rodeo.
On Saturday at 12pm, the mini rodeo, for children ages six to 15, is expected to be a highly participated event.
So too is the open and under 18 years rodeo on Sunday afternoon, before the rodeo presentations at 6pm.
In between these crowd-favourite events, attendees can look forward to other long-standing favourites, such as the working horse challenge, motorbike obstacle course, equestrian events, dog high jump and mini dog race, as well as showjumping and post ripping and chainsaw events, among many more.
There will also be beef cattle judging, dairy cattle judging, cheese judging and poultry judging spread out over the three days.
The Annual Cobargo Show always has, and always will be, an important community affair.
June describes the event as having a "fun atmosphere" and being "paramount in bringing the community together."
"It is really something that the community, although diverse, is united by. It is the one event that we have where everyone comes together and enjoys the diverse range of entertainment that we are able to bring to them," June said.
Weekend gate tickets will be available to purchase from the secretary office, 9am to 3pm, February, Monday 6 to Thursday 9.
For more information, including a full entertainment schedule, visit cobargoshow.org.au. Please note that all times are approximate.