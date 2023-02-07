Starting Kindergarten can be a daunting prospect, but Rowdy Grant is already getting the hang of things after his first week at Bemboka Primary.
With older siblings still at the school to help him get adjusted, Rowdy has already been fitting seamlessly to school life at Bemboka Primary - despite being the only one in his year group.
While Rowdy did say that he enjoyed writing and drawing in the classroom during his first week, his favourite activity so far was to "play in the playground" and in the sandpit.
Sharing class time with Year 1 and 2 students, and seeing his older siblings such as sister Heidi at recess and lunch, Rowdy has already made lots of friends at Bemboka Primary School.
