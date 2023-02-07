Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

One week in for Bemboka Primary's only Kindergarten student Rowdy

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated February 8 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Starting Kindergarten can be a daunting prospect, but Rowdy Grant is already getting the hang of things after his first week at Bemboka Primary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.