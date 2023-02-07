Old Soldiers Bridge at Wolumla to be replaced

Bega Valley Shire Council advises there will be a change to traffic conditions on Old Soldiers Road from February 13 to March 17, weather permitting.
Contractors will be replacing Old Soldier's bridge, which is about 1km from the Candelo Wolumla Road intersection.
This will require a full road closure on both sides of the bridge.
A detour will be in place via Candelo Wolumla Road and South Wolumla Road. Signs will be in place.
Council thanked motorists for their patience.
This project was funded by Transport for NSW and the NSW government as part of the Fixing Country Bridges Program.
For up-to-date information on all Bega Valley Shire road closures, visit Live Traffic NSW.
