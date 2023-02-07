Bega District News
Old Soldiers Bridge at Wolumla to be replaced

Updated February 8 2023 - 8:08am, first published 8:04am
Bega Valley Shire Council advises there will be a change to traffic conditions on Old Soldiers Road from February 13 to March 17, weather permitting.

