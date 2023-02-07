Lots of grins were on the faces of the 2023 Kindergarten group at Lumen Christi College, as the new starters took their first classes of big school.
21 new Kindies began their schooling journey this week at the Pambula College, with lots to learn to and plenty of people to meet.
Kindergarten Teacher Ms Baker was excited to teach the new group, and said that the students had been slowly gaining confidence and getting familiar with things.
"There's lots to take in but they're all going really well.
"Lots of the students have older siblings at the school so it's made the adjustment a little easier," Ms Baker said.
Ms Baker shares the cohort with Mrs Spinks, and said she was excited to be back teaching Kindergarten - the first year group she'd taught when she first began at Lumen Christi in 2015.
And was a busy first week for the newest school starters, hitting the ground running with a swimming carnival on their very first day of school.
