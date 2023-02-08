Big gardening boots need filling to ensure Pambula stays beautiful

The Pambula community gardens have been a passion for Des Whitby but after 29 years he has decided it's time for someone else to step up.
Des has tended the gardens on the roundabout and surrounding corners turning them in real show pieces just in time for the arrival of visitors each year.
He has never received any payment and the money donated from the 10-12 garden sponsors is meticulously accounted for in a separate bank account from which Des pays for the seedlings he buys each year.
READ ALSO:
Just to fill the roundabout during any one season takes 500 seedlings; that's a lot of planting, not to mention the weeding, watering and clipping of lavenders and diosma.
Des admits it has been a labour of love and one that he has thoroughly enjoyed. Locals and visitors have often congratulated him on his work. His passion for gardens saw him win Best Street Garden in Mosman in 1985.
After 20 years with Qantas he returned to Pambula and bought the florist shop. His property was an old house but he and his partner knocked it down and rebuilt it in the older style. It's an imposing home in the Pambula streetscape which not surprisingly is surrounded by a beautiful garden.
I will hate to see it if it's not right and I'm sitting on the verandah of the Top Pub.- Des Whitby
In the last five years Des had up to 30 other gardens he was looking after as well, "but it's only two now", he said.
"I love gardening, Pambula was my love. I love seeing it looking good," Des said.
But now the die is cast and Des has said he is stepping away from looking after the community gardens and is in the process of writing to inform the garden sponsors, some of whom have been with him for the 29 years.
READ ALSO: Helping hands needed
And while he's made his mind up, he does have some concerns.
"I'm a fanatic and I've got to have it looking good. It will really worry me. Will someone do it?
"I will hate to see it if it's not right and I'm sitting on the verandah of the Top Pub (which overlooks the gardens)," Des said.
If you have ideas on how the gardens might be managed in the future contact Des on 6495 6148/0418 166 765.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.