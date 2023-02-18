Alcoholism a complex, killer illness: A carer's perspective

Being a carer for a person in the community is an important role and one that can be personally rewarding.
My role as a carer developed over a period of time and it grew into a role that was daily and at times difficult.
Despite the difficult parts I remained determined to protect and care for the person who had become reliant on me to act on his behalf.
There is a huge amount of mutual trust in the role of the carer.
The man I was a carer for was in the "prime of life", very well educated and successful. He was a good man, who was well liked and respected in the community.
He was also an alcoholic.
However, he was much more than an alcoholic and his illness was complex - by 2019 it was obvious he needed clinical help.
Things deteriorated dramatically following the local bushfires, and depression, stress and anxiety eventually brought about a situation where he simply could not cope. No-one could comprehend what was happening, not myself, not his family nor friends.
By the end of 2020 he lost everything, apart from the support of his family and myself.
He died alone in 2021, just a few days after he was discharged from South East Regional Hospital having been judged well enough to go back into the community.
Having the person you know and care for die is heartbreaking.
You ask yourself "what else could I have done?" This can be a confronting question and the answer often enough is "nothing".
This is natural because a carer is always hoping for a positive outcome. It is important too, to remember that a carer (and family) only have limited control over what is going on; much comes back to the quality of the medical services on which we rely.
Family and carers are encouraged to play their role in conjunction with medical services. In my own case this took me into the emergency department, the medical ward, the mental health unit, and community mental health, alcohol and other drugs service on many occasions over a period of more than 18 months.
Most carers I believe find the medical service hard to navigate and difficult at time to communicate with. I know that I did, as did family members.
There are things you know about what is happening with the ill person but you are not invited to say anything. The health "machine" seems to take over and you find yourself doubting that anything you could say would be welcomed by clinicians.
Hospitals are busy places and clinicians are short of time and under a great deal of pressure trying to manage too many patients. Still, from a family and carer perspective, information needs to be shared and the effectiveness of care plans discussed.
I believe that much has changed for the better since the person I cared for died, however there are perhaps important lessons to be learned from my experience.
You ask yourself "what else could I have done?" This can be a confronting question and the answer often enough is "nothing".- - carer Paul Cozens
Before I provide some examples of what went wrong (and not everything did), I would like to put some understanding around the vexed issue of alcoholism.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies alcoholism as an illness with both psychological and physiological components.
Alcohol can be an addictive substance and is to some degree for many people.
At one end of the spectrum WHO estimates that three million people die worldwide each year from alcohol-related causes.
In Australia the Royal College of Surgeons estimates that 4000 persons die in Australia every year from alcohol-related causes.
But perhaps more astounding is the fact that more than 300 people (a large percentage young) are hospitalised each week in Australia with alcohol-related injury or illness.
The problem is huge and costly. And, as anyone knows who has dealt with alcoholism, it is complex and difficult to treat.
Many do recover but this can require proper clinical treatment and importantly understanding.
The alcoholic is not lacking moral fibre but sick. Often emotionally and mentally sick. Not all alcoholics require clinical intervention but for those who do their life depends on it.
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship that provides community support for those alcoholics wanting to remain sober. There is also a fellowship called 'Al Anon' for family members and friends struggling to understand and deal with alcoholism.
Of what I have said above, it is vital that understanding the nature of alcoholism is necessary for successful treatment and recovery. Not everyone has this understanding and this includes doctors, nurses and clinicians.
In my time as a carer, I did come across a lack of understanding at SERH. This may not have been prejudice, but it felt like it.
Certainly things happened that should not have and I took my complaints to the Area Health Service and eventually to the Heath Care Complaints Commission.
There were good reasons for making complaint and taking the complaint process as far as it could go.
At the very least what I can say is that I and his family were not kept up to date with any treatment plan, and to honest it became fairly obvious that there was no coordinated treatment plan but instead a "rotating door" in and out of the ED.
My initial complaint through the Area Health Service "feedback system" resulted in a meeting with two senior members of the "alcohol and other drugs" team, one of these came from Queanbeyan for the meeting.
I attended this meeting with the partner of the man I was caring for. We left that meeting feeling we had achieved a lot. However, what were we assured would happen, never did.
And at the beginning 2021 our local hospital determined that there were no beds available for alcoholics. The reasoning for this was they were not equipped to provide a medical detox.
This reasoning did not take into account that nowhere in the community was there an alternative, and at no time did SERH offer to transfer this incredibly sick man to a location or facility where he could be provided with a bed.
That this could happen was simply terrible and so I took my complaint to the HCCC.
The man I cared for, who was loved by family, partner and friends, died alone just a few weeks prior to the HCCC meeting.
Following his death SERH had to instigate what is called a Serious Adverse Event Review (SAER). The results of such inquiries are not made public, but the changes and improvements are obvious.
Now beds are made available for detox, alcoholics are provided with a range of treatment options and support mechanisms. There have been staff changes; more staff, better training of staff, and robust leadership from Dr Tony Gill and Deb Plant in the role of director of community mental health, alcohol and other drugs.
Alcoholics, and people with drug addictions need a service in our local area if they are to recover. That is what family and carers hope for, a recovery.
The role carers play is vital and rewarding. However, my personal experience has taught me much.
Firstly, not to take things for granted or at face value. Ask questions and know your rights.
The problems I described above should never have happened and won't if family and carers are treated as partners (as described in the Area Health Service publications).
Your role and rights are explained in documents available at SERH but please don't wait for someone to give them to you. Go and get them, because I received mine after the death of the person I was caring for.
Three important documents to read and understand are the 'Family and Carers Information Guide', 'The Charter for Family and Carers' (now posted in prominent positions inside the SERH) and a program called 'REACH' which is a three-step process for elevating your concerns if you believe that the treatment your loved one is receiving is inadequate.
Thankfully, things are not as they were in 2020-2021.
I acknowledge this; I hear carers and family members report a good service, but more to the point I hear directly from those using the service that there is follow-up, a care plan, and respect shown to people who are not weak and deficient in some way but in fact ill.
Alcohol is by far the main reason we need an effective local service.
In the last five years, six local people that I knew personally have died from alcoholism. It is an illness that kills people.
The way these people died varies from alcoholic poisoning, suicide, misadventure (falls, vehicle accidents, chocking) and in one case murder.
The old and still lingering perception is that only old men living in parks die from alcoholism. The man I cared for was 46 years old. The ages of the others mentioned in my list of six vary in age between 29 and 58.
Is there a problem? Yes, and it should not be ignored.
Help is available. SERH offers a good service. AA, Al Anon, and Narcotics Anonymous are all very active in this local area and provide essential support needed to maintain sobriety once back in a community setting.
If a person with an alcohol problem wants support the only requirement for membership of AA "is a desire to stop drinking". There are no dues or fees to become a member of either AA or NA. Additionally, there is no judgement around the drink or drug problem.
Desire to stop drinking?
No dues or fees. No 'dont's'. Just suggestions.
AA is a fellowship of men & women.
Ph: (02) 4285 6788 (Wollongong Office)
Ph: (02) 6494 1985 (Local. Leave a mobile number and receive only a text with local information)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.