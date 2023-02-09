Felicity Dowd takes new songwriter crown at Tamworth

Felicity Dowd's latest sonwriting award isn't her first but it is the most prestigious to date and has left her feeling "supported and respected".
Felicity who comes from Bega, won the Tamworth Songwriters New Songwriter of the Year Award 2023 at the recent festival for her song Handle It which was released in March 2022.
"There are multiple categories but this is the most prestigious because it's open to all ages and all artists including seasoned professionals," Felicity said.
"It's quite incredible to have your name written next to some of your idols. To be crowned a winner of one of these categories makes me feel so supported and respected.
"It's knowing that your writing is of a standard that is interesting to other people," she said.
There award comes with a financial prize which will facilitate further recordings - Felicity has made three singles to date.
The song has an interesting back story with Felicity saying it's about the secrets we all have and don't tell because we don't know how someone may react.
"I had a crush on someone and it was an internal battle - it could apply to so many things," Felicity said.
"The song helped me process my emotions and it gave me confidence.
"Once you write it down, it's easier to step back," she said.
So where is she heading now?
"I'm a very big dreamer and I love the Golden Guitars and would love to do music full time. I want to do more touring and recordings," Felicity said.
Currently she is in the first year of her double degree in communications and media as well as music, at the University of Wollongong with three and a half years to go.
Communications and media studies could be just as important to her as Felicity acknowledges in today's music environment there is a lot more to being an independent artist than playing and writing.
"You have to be able to do your branding and media and be a hair and make up artist. I could end up helping other artists. It's such a beautiful industry to be part of. The people in it are so supportive and caring. It would be amazing to be able to contribute to that community that I'm really passionate about," she said.
And now she has options because Felicity has her own caravan which will allow her to continue studies as well as tour.
Oh and that crush?
Well she did pluck up enough courage to tell the person concerned and while they didn't reciprocate, the pair are still friends.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
