Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Tathra rugby league club partners up with London Chargers club in win-win deal

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tathra Sea Eagles rugby league club have announced a reciprocal deal with the London Chargers, facilitating moves between clubs for players in years to come. Photo courtesy of Declan Scott

Tathra Rugby League Club has announced a new partnership with English club the London Chargers, in an exciting first for both clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.