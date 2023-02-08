Tathra Rugby League Club has announced a new partnership with English club the London Chargers, in an exciting first for both clubs.
The reciprocal deal will provide an opportunity for players to experience a new way of life in the other city, in a deal that Tathra Sea Eagles secretary Matthew Hughes said had benefits for both players and respective clubs.
"We wanted to expand our horizons, giving players the opportunity to experience what it's like to be in another country - playing rugby league, living there and having the opportunity to travel.
"From our point of view it's about putting Tathra on the map and advertising it to one of the biggest capital cities in the world.
"The rugby league seasons coincided with each other and with the partnership we can always guarantee to send players back and forth," Mr Hughes said.
London Chargers chairman Todd Peut was equally excited for the partnership and said he looked forward to the opportunity - something the London club had been considering for a while.
"Getting that flow of Australians to come over and Poms to go the other way, that's why we wanted to set it up," he told the Bega District News this week.
"It just so happened that Matt reached out. It was something our club had been talking about for a couple of years now but it was never formalised."
No stranger to Aussie rugby league players, the London Chargers started out a decade ago with a large Australian contingent according to Mr Peut.
Since then, while the numbers of Aussie players had slightly dropped for the London side, domestic interest had grown rapidly, as well as players from neighbouring European countries.
"When we started out in 2013 the majority of the side were Australians. Moving into where we are now I reckon we only have a handful of Aussies, about 10 per cent of the side," he said.
Each club will be a point of contact for players looking to make the move, assisting with finding accommodation and work for players, while also helping them to adjust in their new country.
While the partnership has only just been formally announced, both clubs said that they expected it to be popular for players looking to experience a new walk of life.
"The London Chargers saw it as a great opportunity for players and families to come to Australia and not just experience Sydney, Melbourne or Canberra but the Bega Valley," Mr Hughes said.
"For our guys, the opportunity to live in London and for example to be able to visit France on the weekend is something that a lot of our player have never imagined."
As for the Chargers, Mr Peut agreed that teaming up made sense and was an opportunity like no other for players at his club wanting to experience Aussie footy and life in an Australian country town.
"We wanted to establish a bit more of a formal link and share resources, ideas and philosophies. Hopefully over the years to come we can get that steady flow of players going both ways.
"By each getting certain players, teaching them up and sending them back hopefully they're better people for it," Mr Peut said.
The partnership isn't the first exciting news for the Tathra club this offseason, also re-signing first grade and reserve grade coaches for the 2023 season, as well as recently announcing the signing of Fijian import Filipie Tauva Soutia.
With preseason ramping up, the Tathra Sea Eagles are looking forward to another big season, following a first grade grand final berth in 2022.
For all info regarding registration and sides, visit the Tathra Sea Eagles Facebook page.
