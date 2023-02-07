Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Folk singer-songwriter Eric Bogle is known for his anti-war songs

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Folk singer and songwriter Eric Bogle, known for his anti-war and protest songs, was a headline act in the early years of the Cobargo Folk Festival and will be back this year. Picture supplied.

Legendary folk singer-songwriter Eric Bogle is performing at this year's Cobargo Folk Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.