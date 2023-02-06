South Coast Gig Guide, February 7-13

Jeri Cooper at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 online bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Felicity Dowd at Florabel, Eden. 6pm-9pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 7pm-10pm
Klaus Tietz at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Michelle Britt at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Joe Driscoll at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Ethan Parlato at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Joe Driscoll at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Dale Robert Huddleston at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 3pm-6pm
Felicity Dowd at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Michelle Britt at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Will Mastromanno at Club Narooma, Narooma. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Roddy Reason at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 7pm-10pm
Steve Martin at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Fresh from Sydney Opera House and Majors Creek Festival, see On The Stoop at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7.30pm-10.30pm. $15 at the door. Bookings essential. Call 6493 3156 or message them on FB.
The Pearlerz at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Dale Huddleston at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8pm-11pm
Matilde feat. Ben Churcher at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Candelo Blues Club's Jam with host act Rod Mitchell Band at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-4pm. Bookings essential 6493 3225. Cover charge at the door $5 (16+)
ChangoTree at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 online bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Jasper 'Session in the Sun' at Bermagui Country Club. 1pm-4pm
Klaus Tietz at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 1pm-4pm
Garry Carson Jones at Kitty's Sunday Session, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Barry Morgan's World of Organs presents Barry Blows Through The Sapphire Coast! At Murrah Hall, 2989 Tathra-Bermagui Rd, Murrah. 2pm-5pm. Tix $30/$35 via murrah.net.au
Rick Bamford at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm
Michael Menager Trio at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Jacob Woods at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Felicity Dowd at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
