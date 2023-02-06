Flathead challenge's prize catch just shy of magic metre

Despite gale warnings for the Eden coast over the past weekend, the club's 2023 Dusky Challenge can only be described as an outstanding success with 98 entries including seven juniors and 12 ladies, 30 per cent up from the previous year.
Fishing for some was hard with local duskies mostly refusing to play.
However, at Mogareeka fishing from the bank and using a glide bait lure, Clinton Schrader landed an enormous 98.6cm fish, just shy of the magic metre length.
Congratulations to Clinton winner of the competition for lure fishing.
In the bait section congratulations to Philip Jacobs capturing a 69cm dusky at the Kiah River.
Clinton's fishing partner Luke Sly took out second prize for lure fishing with a fish of 87.5cm plus the longest bag of five fish at 3.103 metres.
Stephen Dyer came second in the bait class with a fish of 60.5cm from Milligandi Creek.
Largest bag of five for ladies was won by Jacqui Hancock at 2.733 metres fishing the Pambula River.
Congratulations to junior winner Lachlan Wilkins who landed a lovely 68.7 cm dusky and Lance Bedford who took out junior second place with a fish of 47.5cm.
All dusky flathead captured during the competition were photographed on the DPI brag mat and released.
Gale force winds curtailed game fishing over the past few days however striped marlin frequenting the front edge of the East Australian Current are now located off Merimbula and Eden.
At the FAD located at 70 fathoms offshore between Merimbula and Eden some lovely mahi mahi have arrived.
Ocean flathead remain sparse. Best results from more inshore waters. Try off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Bournda Island, Tura Headland and off Long Point and Haycock Beach.
Morwong remain widespread, try White Rock, Long Point, Haycock.
For snapper try further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
Calamari squid are active at the Merimbula Wharf, best results after dark.
Good Australian salmon frequent the headlands and beaches - try Hancock and Aslings.
There is an increasing number of mulloway being caught In local estuaries; both Merimbula and Pambula, you can use soft plastics and bait. With a 70cm size limit in NSW, be ready to catch and release these lovely fish.
There are also dusky flathead, tailor, trevally and bream plus the occasional flounder, mullet, and kingfish not to mention a sea turtle basking in the Merimbula Top Lake.
Membership application and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
