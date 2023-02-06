Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Tathra public toilet block, shire cricket nets score state funds

Updated February 6 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tathra's ageing public amenities block is to be redeveloped following a $600,000 grant from the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.