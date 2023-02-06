Bega District News
Bega council scores $500k to upgrade lighting at Valley Street sports fields

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
Half a million dollars has been granted to the Bega Valley Shire Council to upgrade lighting at Keith Mitchell Oval in Bega.

