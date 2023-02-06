Half a million dollars has been granted to the Bega Valley Shire Council to upgrade lighting at Keith Mitchell Oval in Bega.
More commonly known as the Valley Fields, the sports ground hosts hockey and softball competitions, among other users.
The council said improved on-field floodlights would enable further training opportunities for those sports, while upgrades to the electricity supply would ensure future capacity and add value for the sporting precinct's range of user groups.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said the grant was "another great win for the region", adding to several state government grants awarded in recent weeks.
READ ALSO:
"This $500,000 for Keith Mitchell Oval is a great announcement from the NSW government and will provide a big benefit to all users of the sportsgrounds," he said.
Cr Fitzpatrick said a condition of the grants program was that work was to begin by June 30 this year.
The NSW government committed up to $25million to the Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Grant Program.
The program will provide both new and redeveloped sport facility bathrooms and change rooms, and also support the provision of new and upgraded lighting, which will enable more women and girls to train and compete in sport in a safe and inclusive environment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.