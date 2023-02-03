Bega Valley Public School had 38 new Kindergarten students begin their schooling journey on Friday February 3, as parents watched their little ones head off to big school.
The children did get to meet teachers prior to their first day through the school's Best Start program, to see where they were up to with their letters and numbers.
Principal Melissa O'Meara was thrilled watching parents dropped off their kids, although some tears and difficult goodbyes were said.
"It's the first time in three years that parents have been able to come in and drop off their kids in the classroom.
"With COVID it was really difficult with all the restrictions around groups and distances," Ms O'Meara said.
The cohort of 38 was one of the larger groups in from recent years for Bega Valley Public School, splitting up into two Kindergarten classes.
