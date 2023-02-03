Bega District News
Students return to Bega Public for 2023 including some excited Kindergarten kids

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
February 3 2023
Larra Fuller playing with Maddyn Collins on their first day of Kindergarten. Photo by Sam Armes.

Bega Valley Public School had 38 new Kindergarten students begin their schooling journey on Friday February 3, as parents watched their little ones head off to big school.

