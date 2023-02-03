Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Seniors Festival
February 1-18
As part of the Seniors Festival, Eden Library is hosting a Words and Music event on February 9, 10.30am-noon. The event brings people together to share discussion on a specially selected book, The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn, followed by morning tea and live music. Tura Marrang Library will have a Words and Music event, February 10 at 10am and at Bega Library there's a discussion of The Mystery of Mrs Christie by Marie Benedict followed by morning tea and music on February 18, 10.30-noon. Reserve a place at eventbrite.com.
Skate Comp
February 10
Creativity meets concrete at the youth skate competition at the Pambula Beach Skate Park, 4-8pm. The skate comp will also feature live art, interactive art workshops, basketball, handball, free food and drinks. Those interested in entering the competition call 0407 886 921.
Cobargo Show
February 10-12
Cobargo Show has been delighting crowds since 1889, providing all the excitement, rivalry and pride that traditional agricultural shows bring, plus its own special additions, including a hugely popular rodeo, cattle, dairy and poultry judging. Less traditional are the wife carrying competition, motorbike obstacle course, mullet haircut competition and lawn mower races. Full program at cobargoshow.org.au
Felicity Dowd Live
February 10-19
Melt into the soulful lyrics of Felicity Dowd as she performs a stunning blend of originals and covers. Recently awarded Tamworth Songwriters Association New Songwriter of the Year for her single 'Handle It', Felicity will be playing a bunch of shows across the region, including Eden, Tathra, Bermagui and the Bega show. Head to www.felicitydowd.com.au/dates.
'80s Disco
February 11
Bermagui Country Club presents an '80s Fancy Dress Disco with all the greatest hits from the '80s hosted by DJ Matt Brown. Free entry and prizes for best dressed. From 8pm till late in the club's auditorium. Contact the club for more details.
Bega Show
February 17-19
The annual Bega Show returns to the Bega Showground for three days of nonstop action. Classic events include the horse, dairy and livestock events as well as new favourites like a kids mascot competition, wife carrying race, woodchop, demolition derby, inaugural BBQ smoke out competition, junk yard show, street theatre and dog jumping just to name a few. Check out the Bega Show Facebook page or begashow.org.au.
History bus tours
February 22 and 25
To coincide with the release of 'Fascinating Bega: The Anatomy of a Town 1851 - 2023', the South Coast History Society and Bega Valley Historical Society are running one-and-half hour coach tours of Bega. The cost, including morning tea at the end of the tour, is $7.50. Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 0448 160 852.
Cobargo Folk Festival
March 3-5
For just over $1.30 an hour, festival goes will be able to see over 100 hours of world class music from a range of folk and roots genres. They can visit a range of educational and entertaining workshops, dance the night way, and eat scrumptious food from a variety of stalls. Headliners this year include dynamic indigenous singer Kutcha Edwards, world renowned folk icon Eric Bogle, extraordinary folk/trance band Startijenn from Brittany, local blues ragers Howlin' Mitch and the Habaneros and dozens of top class international and Australian acts. Don't worry if you don't know the names. Information on all the performers and ticket options are on the website
Sculpture Bermagui
March 11-19
Sculpture Bermagui is back, this year with a professional judge and larger pool of prize money which is drawing in more works. So far there are 178 entries, including a stunning carved piece of marble by Christine Madies, who predominantly works in France and Italy but has a local connection. In addition to sculptures in the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and along the foreshore to the Headland, works will also be on display at major sponsor Bermagui Beach Hotel, as well as at Bermagui Country Club. Check out the website for more info.
Four Winds Music Festival
April 7-9
Early bird tickets are on sale until January 17, with ticket options to suit all budgets. Over three days and two nights the 2023 festival will feature more than 70 of Australia's renowned musicians including Ngalire, the Australian String Quartet, David and Daniel Wilfred, Paul Grabowsky, Djinama Yilaga Choir, and the Jess Hitchcock Trio. Visitors to the festival will get to taste the most delicious and fresh food and drink the region has to offer. Find your place on the grass, roll out a blanket and enjoy your pre-ordered gourmet lunch hamper by Eastwood's of Bermagui or dishes from the wide range of food vendors and bars selling lunch, dinner and everything in between. See details at www.fourwinds.com.au
