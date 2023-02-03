Bermagui and surrounding residents are about to enjoy clean treated water with no interruptions for the first time.
The Bega-Brogo Water Treatment plant is due to come online in around four-five weeks, bringing an end to boil water notices issued after storm events.
The announcement was made during a visit this week by NSW Minister for Crown Lands and Water Kevin Anderson to the newly built Bega Water and Sewer Operations Centre.
The "world-class" centre on Boundary Rd, Bega, will see the council's water and sewerage services team all under one roof with access to high-tech monitoring and training facilities.
The $20.8million project included $15.2m from the NSW government's Safe and Secure Water Program to build the operations centre, upgrade a Bega-Tathra water treatment plant and install new bores.
The Bega-Tathra Water Treatment Plant is due to start construction next month and will give residents access to safer and more secure drinking water for decades to come.
As part of the construction, council said it was funding the installation of 300 kilowatt solar panels which will power the plant and pumps, and ensure the infrastructure was energy efficient.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said both assets were a huge win for locals.
"The NSW government has a proven track record of working in partnership with the local council to deliver new and upgraded water and sewerage infrastructure, including investing over $10million for the newly completed Brogo-Bermagui Water Treatment Plant, which, once fully commissioned, will triple current capacity to over 3.5 megalitres per day, providing up to 6000 residents and businesses with filtered, fluoridated water for the first time."
Minister Anderson said the new operations centre and plant will meet the South Coast's increased demand on water and sewerage services as the region continues to grow, particularly through its booming tourism industry.
"This state-of-the-art building is the future of water and sewerage management. It includes a full mechanical workshop, open plan offices and storage space and will house 25 operational staff and 15 technical support workers," Mr Anderson said.
Cr Fitzpatrick was at pains to point out any staffing vacancies for the operations centre were replacement roles, not new appointments, with the opportunity to "breed our own" through in-house training an additional benefit of the state-of-the-art facility.
Also during Thursday's tour, Minister Anderson said the NSW Liberals were committed to support the proposed Yellow Pinch Water Treatment Plant, which will provide filtered water to Merimbula, Eden and Candelo, if they won this year's state election.
