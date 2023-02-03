Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Minister Kevin Anderson tours Bega's new $15m water and sewer operations centre

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 3 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bermagui and surrounding residents are about to enjoy clean treated water with no interruptions for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.