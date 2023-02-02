I have read copious amounts about the rate rises proposed by BVSC and nowhere in this information from council does it say what types of services are to be reduced.
I also note that the council receives numerous grants for improvements to parks and infrastructure from the NSW government and federal government. I cite the latest grant announced for improvement to the Merimbula Boardwalk and the "Pot Hole" grant. I could not find how much BVSC was awarded in the publicity announcement about the "Pot Hole" grant.
What types of services do the council see will be reduced? Are we going to be asked as a community which services council will reduce? Probably not! I also ask why has this issue taken so long for the council and staff to realise they have been in this situation for years without any action.
I ask council to list the services they will reduce so the community knows what we will lose, or is this a threat being held over our heads?
BDN's coverage of BVSC's call for nominees for a Central Waste Facility advisory committee reveal another missed-opportunity for real community involvement in council matters.
Instead of implementing a citizens assembly style decision-making body of randomly selected community members to have a decision-making role (as outlined as a key area in council's community relations strategy), council yet again has chosen an option that suits them, not the community.
Selecting members of the community to help council from around the local area might reduce backlash but introduces a heavy bias on the committee.
The council in the next breath tell us that they have already decided to apply for an expansion of landfill and organics processing facility and that these decision are sacrosanct and the commitee won't have a final say in any operational decisions - is this real community consultation or just a way to undermine or dilute any backlash to decisions yet to be announced?
Yet again lip service to community consultation seems the theme here.
Does our NSW naive Premier believe there was not a photo taken of him dressed up as a Nazi at his 21st party. Maybe not now but I am sure more recently many photos have been destroyed of the event. And for him to now suggest that goodwill will come out of this as it will heighten people's awareness the Nazi regime was so evil continues to show his lack of maturity.
Not only has the Jewish community been affected by his insensitive behaviour but what about all our service people, especially those remaining few who served in World War 2, let alone their descendants.
My own father fought in WWII for peace in Australia. He and his crew were shot down in a Lancaster Bomber in 1944 by a German wearing a Nazi uniform, and all died. He is buried in Holland so I don't even have the opportunity to visit his grave. At 27 years of age my father made the ultimate sacrifice. My mother never recovered from his death.
As I get older, I have felt some sadness and regret at not having had the opportunity to know my father as he left Australia when I was six days old, never to return. Dominic Perrottet's naive and offensive behaviour was and is wrong, and cannot be excused. The repercussions of his behaviour as an adult continues to sadden and anger many.
On Thursdays I like to meet my mates
At the local bowling club,
We roll some bowls and have a laugh,
It's better than the pub.
Thursday was pay day for dear old Bet
And the queen enticed her in,
To where the machines were loud and bright
And the lights were very dim.
The day was bright and cheery.
And my bowls were up to scratch,
With an end to go we needed two,
But I got four and won the match.
The Queen of the Nile had a rigid rule
And Betty quickly learned
That playing with the Queen soon took
Every last cent that she had earned.
We celebrated with a round of beers
As we took in the view of the lake,
Waiting outside on the sun filled deck
For our $10 salad and steak.
I saw Betty as we left the club
And said with a cheery grin,
"Been enjoying a flutter again old Bet,
I hope you had a good win".
She walked home to an empty house,
Lit a candle and searched in vain
For some food in her empty pantry
And it was then that she felt the pain.
All businesses live and die on their quality of customer service and Coles Bega has really shot itself in the foot and customers are talking.
The self serve area has been increased massively and now looks like a cattle pen with seven card machines and six cash. Problem is few are using it especially those with bulging trolleys. Pity the poor two real people on the only manned checkouts. The queues for these are massive.
To make matters worse they have changed the format of the store and even staff are not sure where things are. There is a handout supposedly telling you where everything is. But don't waste your time because not every item is on it. After 50 years as a loyal customer I am seriously thinking of getting my Woolies worth.
