Bega District News

Bega District Letters to the Editor, February 3 2023: BVSC rates rise

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 3 2023 - 8:58am, first published February 2 2023 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What are we to lose?

I have read copious amounts about the rate rises proposed by BVSC and nowhere in this information from council does it say what types of services are to be reduced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.