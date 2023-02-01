Tura Beach teen located safe, public thanked for assistance

UPDATE, 11.50am:
A teen missing from the Far South Coast has been located safe.
The 17-year-old boy was last seen at his home on Kulbardi Close, Tura Beach, between 9.30pm and 10pm Wednesday, February 1.
When he failed to return home, officers from South Coast Police District were notified about 12.20am Thursday, and began inquiries to locate him.
Following a public appeal and a geo-targeting alert sent to the Far South Coast and Cooma areas, the teen was located about 10.50am Thursday, February 2.
Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.