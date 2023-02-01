Bega District News
Bega Valley council agrees on two-year rates rise application to IPART

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
After almost two hours of discussion, Bega Valley Shire councillors have agreed to apply to IPART (Independent Pricing and regulatory Tribunal) for a special rate variation.

