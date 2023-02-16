Four Winds' spectacular opening event, March Static, is neither a march nor static but a live, moving sound installation.
Performers will play brass, woodwind and percussion, the instruments typically used in traditional marching band, but they will not be marching and the music will not bring military might to mind.
Instead, Melbourne group Speak Percussion has collaborated with composer Thomas Meadowcroft to produce something more resembling a very atmospheric movie sound track.
David Hewitt, who has been involved with Four Winds since he moved to the area in 2010 and is facilitating March Static, said there will be three different iterations of the installation during the festival.
"If you imagine those players moving into various formations and constellations in three different sites, each one responding to the topography, geography and where people might be," Mr Hewitt said.
"Sometimes the audience is static and the players move around and other times the players are static and the audience moves through the installation."
The main performance will be at Bermagui foreshore from 10am to 11am on Friday, April 7.
It will perform again on Saturday morning as people arrive and park their cars at the Four Winds site in Barragga Bay, turning something banal into something fun.
The performers will be a mix of some of the festival's professional players and more than 50 local brass, percussion and woodwind players.
Mr Hewitt said the composition is a 12-minute cycle that inexperienced and amateur musicians can comfortably learn to play.
"It isn't particularly difficult music for those instruments and manageable by people high school age and older with perhaps two years' experience of learning and playing.
"It is great experience if you haven't performed in public before and not as daunting as getting on a public stage," Mr Hewitt said.
He is interested in what it will be like for community musicians from traditional brass and marching bands to work in such a different way.
The other big difference relates to the spatial nature of the installation which presents a synchronisation challenge.
Each player will have a click track with a metronome connected to an FM band so they can be apart while still playing together perfectly.
"That is a dramatic and powerful thing.
"It speaks to what they are trying to do with this work, having distance, being spatial yet still sounding intimate."
Musicians interested in joining March Static should contact david.h@fourwinds.com.au
Head to the festival website for information about the program and ticket options.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
