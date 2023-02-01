Bega District News
Home/Multimedia
Watch

Fixing Country Bridges program grants $10million to replace three Bega Valley timber crossings

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three timber bridges in the Bega Valley will be replaced with more resilient concrete structures thanks to a $10million grant from the NSW government's Fixing Country Bridges program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Multimedia
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.