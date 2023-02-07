For decades, cooks of all ages and abilities have been cooking their hearts out for The Land Cookery Competition.
The NSW CWA has been running the state-wide competition for The Land newspaper since its inception more than 50 years ago and Diana Morgan, cookery officer of the NSW CWA Narooma branch, said it is as popular as ever.
The competition is open to any resident of NSW and the ACT, not just CWA members and Ms Morgan said Narooma has a strong junior contingent.
"It is fiercely fought," she said.
Each CWA branch enters the competition and winners at the branch level then compete at the regional level.
In Narooma's case that is the NSW CWA Far South Coast Group which extends from Batemans Bay to Eden.
Each year there is a schedule of cake, biscuit, sponge, pudding and preserve items that can be entered.
It is a snapshot of Australian cooking fads over the last 50 years with items varying from boiled fruit cake and pudding, ginger fluff sponge and marble jaffa loaf through to gluten-free whole orange cake and seeded crackers made from extra virgin olive oil, chia seeds and spelt flour.
Scones are conspicuously absent.
There are also two categories for aspiring cooks aged 18 years and younger.
For some items cooks must use The Land's recipe.
The schedule stipulates the size, shape and type of cake tin, whether or not it may be decorated, as well as the number and thickness of biscuit items.
Entries are due at the CWA Narooma branch rooms by 9am on Friday, March 3.
Bodalla legend Barbara Smith OAM, an accredited cookery judge, will decide the winning entries and an announcement is made immediately afterwards.
Winners have until March 14 to prepare their next entry for the group competition.
"It is a fabulous day down at Bermagui," Ms Morgan said.
"There are literally thousands of displays and they are available for sale on the day.
"People come for miles," she said.
Winners from that level go on to the state competition which is held in May to coincide with NSW CWA's annual conference.
Ms Morgan has reached that level.
"It is a lot of fun but you have to transport your items to where the state conference is being held" which is Bathurst this year.
There is a $1 entry fee at the branch level which goes to head office for investing back into the competition.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
