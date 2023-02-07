Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

CWA Narooma will host The Land Cookery Competition on March 3

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 7 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In 2018 the youngest competitor in the CWA Narooma Land Cookery Competition was six-year old Bella Young. There is fierce competition among the younger entrants. File picture

For decades, cooks of all ages and abilities have been cooking their hearts out for The Land Cookery Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.