Bega's Far South Coast Family Support Service will take on a new direction and name as the organisation looks to expand into other areas of community need.
Now going by Sapphire Neighbourhood Services, the organisation was originally set up in the 1980s to fill a gap in women and children's services in the Bega Valley.
However, its work has drastically changed over the years according to client services manager James Brown.
READ ALSO:
Sapphire Neighbourhood Services will now open up services to individuals as well as families, while also branching off into a new area of support Mr Brown believed to be significantly lacking across the region.
"Under the auspices of Family Support Services we can hardly work with people that don't have family," Mr Brown said.
"By becoming a neighbourhood service we can run some men's behaviour programs because there's no-one really doing that in the Valley at the moment.
"We'd like to target some of our programs to be able to work with young men before they become parents and are in relationships, we can can change stereotypes and behaviour a bit earlier."
As part of the organisation's most recent strategic plan, the goal will be to transition into a drop-in neighbourhood centre.
"That gives us the scope to not only provide for the families we currently do, but we can also expand those services to become like a one stop shop.
"We've only ever run under two funding streams, so in order for us to keep on going for the next 35 years we needed to expand our funding stream away from just two government funded programs, which will open us up to getting access to more funding and philanthropic grants," Mr Brown said.
To commemorate the change, Sapphire Neighbourhood Services will hold a launch event on Friday, February 3, inviting community partners and clients as well as Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain to share in the announcement.
A sausage sizzle, live music from Merimbula School of Music's Nick Keeling and lucky door prizes including laptops will all be taking place at the at the Bega Street office, from 11am until 2pm.
Check out all the info at the new website https://sapphireneighbourhoodservices.org.au/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.