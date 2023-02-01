Bega District News
Sapphire Neighbourhood Services will be a one stop shop for domestic services in the valley.

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 11:30am
Far South Coast Family Support Service will now be called Sapphire Neighbourhood Services, a strategic change to address more community needs across the valley. Photo by Tara Chui from Daisy Hill Photography.

Bega's Far South Coast Family Support Service will take on a new direction and name as the organisation looks to expand into other areas of community need.

