18-year-old South Coast man airlifted to Canberra hospital

An 18-year-old South Coast man has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition after a crash in Eden on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Broadwater Forest Road, Eden around 8pm on January 28, following reports of a dirt bike crash.
The man had allegedly lost control of the bike on Broadwater Forest Road in Eden before landing on the road.
South Coast Police have been told he walked to a nearby campsite for help and was taken to Pambula, where he was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The young man was then airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition, suffering pelvic fractures, a laceration to his abdomen and possible spinal injuries.
Police inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are continuing.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.