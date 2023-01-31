Bega District News
18-year-old South Coast man airlifted to Canberra hospital

Amandine Ahrens
Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 31 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:04pm
South Coast 18-year-old airlifted to Canberra Hospital after a dirt bike crash.

An 18-year-old South Coast man has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition after a crash in Eden on Saturday night.

