High scores and three eagles at Tura Beach Country Club

Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Chris Rootsey. Mark Moses won on the Goodall's 5th, Kem O'Meara won the Wheelers 9th and Jeff Nicol won on the Golden Shot 13th. Gary Cook won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 33 points. Glen Dick, from Pambula Merimbula Golf Club, had an eagle on the par 5 18th hole.