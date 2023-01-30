High scores and three eagles at Tura Beach Country Club

On Saturday, January 28 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees.
The winner in A grade was David McAloney with a score of 43 points on a count back from Josh Mawby, also on 43 points.
B grade was won by Stan Ebbage with 44 points ahead of Iain Keith on 42 points.
C grade was won by David Screen with 39 points on a count back from Alexander Wakeford, also on 39 points.
Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Chris Rootsey. Mark Moses won on the Goodall's 5th, Kem O'Meara won the Wheelers 9th and Jeff Nicol won on the Golden Shot 13th. Gary Cook won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 33 points. Glen Dick, from Pambula Merimbula Golf Club, had an eagle on the par 5 18th hole.
On Tuesday, January 24, a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees, was won by Michael Wood in A grade with 40 points, ahead of Andrew Watkins on 39 points.
In B grade, Noel Trevaskis won with 38 points ahead of David Crowe on 37 points.
In C grade Hans van Deyk won with 41 points on a count back from Don Sinclair, also on 41 points.
Nearest the Pin was won by Les Murphy on the Arcuthe 3rd (with 66cm), Bob Conolly on the Goodall's 5th, Martin Peterson won the MorMors 9th and David Crowe won the Golden Shot 13th. Andrew Lauder won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 34 points.
Martin Peterson from Bega Golf Club had two eagles, one on the par 4 8th and the other on the par 5 18th.
