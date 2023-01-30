Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Water, food security a key election issue to be debated in Bega

Updated January 31 2023 - 8:21am, first published 8:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Farmers is giving politicians a chance to make their pitch to voters on key issues with its regional debate series, which arrives in Bega this Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.