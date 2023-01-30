Water, food security a key election issue to be debated in Bega

NSW Farmers is giving politicians a chance to make their pitch to voters on key issues with its regional debate series, which arrives in Bega this Wednesday.
Designed to focus on agricultural and regional issues ahead of the state election, the Bega debate on Wednesday night will feature Water Minister Kevin Anderson, Shadow Water Minister Rose Jackson, NSW Greens water spokeswoman Cate Faehrmann, One Nation's Rod Roberts, and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers' Mark Banasiak.
NSW Farmers head of policy and advocacy Annabel Johnson said finding the right balance between agricultural productivity and water use would be important in the next term of government.
"We want to hear from all sides of politics regarding the important issue of water," Ms Johnson said.
"Without secure water supplies agriculture cannot meet the growing demand for quality food and fibre in NSW, and this means we need the right planning and investment from the state government.
"We are expecting to hear positions on key issues such as the wastage of water in coastal regions by limiting coastal harvesting of rainfall, water sharing plans and reliable supplies for agriculture, and the Murray Darling Basin Agreement that continues to be a threat to food production in NSW."
Polling commissioned by NSW Farmers revealed the number one issue for voters was the cost of living with high food and grocery costs likely to make an impact at the ballot box. Ms Johnson said savvy politicians would be finding ways to secure food production in NSW.
"Farmers grow healthy plants and healthy animals to make the food and fibre we all need, and we have seen the pain that supply chain disruptions can cause for people," Ms Johnson said.
"The message we are getting out to decision-makers and voters is that investing in agriculture now will save a lot of stress down the road, whether it's better road and rail infrastructure, stronger biosecurity, more research and development, clear workforce strategies, or effective land use planning.
"We want to highlight that in order to keep food affordable, we need a sustainable and functioning agriculture sector."
The Regional Debate: Water will be held at the Bega Valley Commemorative Centre from 6-8pm on Wednesday, February 1 and livestreamed on the NSW Farmers Facebook page.
