Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Endless summer on Tathra Beach as patrols continue throughout February

Updated January 27 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a very busy time this summer for surf club volunteers and lifeguards on NSW beaches, with many rescues and shark sightings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.