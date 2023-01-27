Endless summer on Tathra Beach as patrols continue throughout February

It has been a very busy time this summer for surf club volunteers and lifeguards on NSW beaches, with many rescues and shark sightings.
While mid-week patrols will cease on most Sapphire Coast beaches at the end of January, Tathra Beach users can rest assured patrols will continue through February.
Once again Tathra Beach will be patrolled all through February, seven days per week.
The amazing Tathra Surf Club volunteers will patrol on the weekends and professional lifeguards from Australian Lifeguard Services will patrol Monday to Friday.
February remains a busy period on Tathra Beach, usually with warmer water and calmer days than January.
Many retirees and young families choose to holiday during February to avoid the busy January period.
Many locals also take advantage of the great beach conditions in February.
Tathra is also a destination for an increasing number of school groups who visit Tathra for school coastal excursions.
Surf lifesaving organisations always advise beach visitors to "swim between the flags".
Our region is promoted as a coastal and beach destination, so it's very important our visitors and locals have a safe patrolled beach option during February.
This year the extended midweek patrols will run up to the Wharf 2 Waves Ocean Swim event on the weekend of March 4-5.
The Monday to Friday beach patrols on Tathra Beach are paid for by Tathra businesses, licensed clubs, community organisations as well as individual families.
The funds raised will be approximately $15,000. These funds are paid to Bega Valley Shire Council which in turn pays Australian Lifeguard Services.
Patrolling this February, Monday to Friday, will once again be very experienced and dedicated lifeguard Tony McCabe, assisted by other local lifeguards, many who learnt their surf lifesaving skills starting as volunteers with Tathra Surf Club.
Once again Tony will be updating surf conditions daily on social media.
The Tathra business community has been paying for the extended patrols since 2015, prompted by several beach tragedies.
Originally started as a trial supported with grant funding arranged by council, all funds are now raised by the Tathra community with no financial support from council.
This year supporting businesses and community organisations include:
