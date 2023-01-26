Big turnout for Merimbula's Australia Day float 2023| Photos, video

The afternoon outgoing tide meant a wait for the Merimbula Australia Day floaters but everyone used the situation to make the best use of both sides of the Merimbula causeway bridge.
With high tide at the bridge at 2pm, the keen floaters were already jumping into the southern side by 1.30pm while at the edge of the boardwalk near the bridge, a growing number of floaters gathered, waiting for their opportunity.
By 2.15pm there was plenty of jumping happening off the bridge and into the southern side.
SES, Maritime and Surf Life Saving water vessels patrolled around the bridge area as every type of inflatable floating device from lounges, to ibis, flamingoes, sharks and of course donuts, were thrown into the lake ahead of the jumpers.
Police maintained a steady presence, patrolling the roads around the bridge as jumpers spilled onto the road.
At 2.30pm the tide started to turn and the crowds of floaters gathered in readiness for the current to take them under the bridge and into Merimbula Lake before heading to Spencer Park.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
