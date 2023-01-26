Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Crowds swarm for the sixth annual Survival Day gathering in Bermagui

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Djaadjawan Dancers at Bermagui Survival Day. Picture by Sam Armes.

Hundreds gathered at Dickinson Oval in Bermagui for the 6th annual Survival Day gathering on January 26, paying respects to Indigenous peoples that had passed and acknowledging those who lived and survived through 235 years of colonisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.