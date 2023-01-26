Hundreds gathered at Dickinson Oval in Bermagui for the 6th annual Survival Day gathering on January 26, paying respects to Indigenous peoples that had passed and acknowledging those who lived and survived through 235 years of colonisation.
Organisers and elders noted that while it was nice to see people gathering and getting together, it wasn't a happy day.
"It's a sad reason to get together - like a funeral. It's nice to see everyone but it's not for a good reason," said Barragga Bay local Stephen Davis.
The other message that strongly resonated through the crowd was survival, and the resilience of First Nations people.
"We're the oldest living culture in the world and the resilience of First Nations people across the country is a testament to how strong our communities are, irrespective of all the trauma and all the things that have happened in the past," said Shani Galleghan from First Nations Arts and Crafts.
The official opening featured an address from Yuin elder Lorraine Naylor, who spoke on the importance of the day and showed her gratitude to organiser Rodney Kelly.
The crowd then observed a minute silence for recent deaths in the community.
Walbunja woman Sharon Mason then introduced the Djaadjawan Dancers, who performed the traditional Murrah, Pippi and War Dance as well as the loved Yuin Totem dance - with crowd members joining in on the action.
Rodney Kelly then addressed the large crowd to speak on the importance of the day, and announced that funds raised from the canteen and raffles would provide 200 school packs for local students.
"It's about trying to close the gap, life expectancy but also education," Mr Kelly said.
Mr Kelly was glad to see the day grow in attendance since its inception six years ago, appreciative of people coming together to reflect on the past.
"It's growing, we first started with 50 people and now we're getting heaps of people coming down," he said.
"People want to come together to support us and reflect on the past, which is what the day is all about. Also acknowledging that we're still here after everything that has been done to us."
Going into the afternoon, local bands took to the stage to provide entertainment as the crowd grew, each sharing yarns while the barbecue and canteen provided food and refreshments.
