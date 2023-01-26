Kameruka Lane sealing to start within weeks

In news long awaited by many in the community, the sealing of Kameruka Lane is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.
Bega Valley Shire Council advised preparatory works began this week.
Local contractors John Michelin & Son will be undertaking the works, which include the realignment of sections of Kameruka Lane and strengthening of the existing pavement, prior to the road being bitumen sealed.
It also includes the upgrade and reconstruction of both intersections, which will require extensive work on Candelo-Bega Road and Candelo-Wolumla Road.
For the duration of the project, Kameruka Lane will be closed to all traffic except residents.
Future communications regarding the scheduling of these works will be provided before the full works program begins.
This project is funded by the NSW Government Fixing Local Roads Program.
In March 2021 council was granted $1.9m from the Fixing Local Roads program to seal the well used link road near Candelo.
In late 2021 regular grading on Kameruka Lane was suspended following the discovery of items believed to be Aboriginal artefacts.
The items were found during preliminary assessments for sealing the road.
As a result, council began the process to obtain an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Assessment, which included extensive consultation with the Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnewsBega Valley Shire Council
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.