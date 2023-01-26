Attention Bega Valley Shire Council:
I live on a rural property, we have no garbage collection, no water or sewage services, we are lucky if we get our road graded once a year. I totally reject the rate increase other than the standard CPI increase.
I have lived in the Valley for 40 years. In that time all the towns have grown significantly, that means you have never had more income now than at any other time in our history. Should this increase go ahead, it will also directly impact retirees, pensioners and those who rent. Landlords will pass on the increase to those who can least afford it.
I feel that this is pricing out the locals and will only allow the market for the wealthy from Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra. Furthermore people who have lived and worked here all their lives will be forced out.
Council needs to look seriously at wastage and how it can stream line all expenditures. To my recollection the most effective time was when it was run by administrators.
I am shocked at the Bega council's proposed rate rise. It seems we are already paying premium rates especially for a rural area. At this proposal I cannot see myself being able to stay especially in retirement with limited income.
Also I feel that taking this much money out of the economy will probably result in a mini recession in the area. I really can't understand why they need so much money.
If the community can't afford it then the Bega council just has to stay in budget like everyone else. Needless to say I want to see rates reduced not increased.
Where is your voice? If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything.
I cannot believe the lack of response, both verbal and meeting attendance, to the council's latest proposed horrendous rate rise.
Considering the number of ratepayers in Bega shire, few are complaining, and few are attending supposed consultations.
Problem with consultations is there is no onus on the consultor to do anything about what they are told.
For 13 years I visited remote communities across Australia where consultants visited frequently.
Problem was they flew in and flew out and went away and did what they were going to do anyway regardless of what they were told.
The latest edition of Bega District News reports on the driver who has been charged over the fatal crash at Narooma.
Your reporter states that the 18-year-old who was injured in the accident has been released from hospital. No!
Hospital is not jail. A person is released from prison, but discharged from hospital.
Thanks for bringing us the local news.
We have people looking for housing and we have a subdivision sitting idle for six years in Wolumla.
Having used the new service station on Sapphire Coast Drive at the entrance to Mandeni recently I was intrigued to notice several little white sticks with pink ribbons tied to them, indicating a potential development on the way.
I thought I'd park and investigate as years ago I used to play golf at Mandeni and regularly took visitors to the beautiful lakeside picnic and play areas. Former owner Rob High, whom I knew, used to say how pleased he was to be able to provide the community with a large area of natural dog-free land where native animals and birds were nurtured and cherished. He even started a potoroo breeding centre there some years ago. Many of these animals and others still call this their home.
Wandering around the area now I discovered more little white sticks with pink ribbons, but had heard absolutely nothing of whatever plans are afoot for this very special place. My only hope is that whoever the developers are, they do their development in a sensitive 21st Century way and that council keeps an eagle eye on all that they do.
In discussions with friends later in the day, suggestions ran wild as to the opportunities missed for the site. It could have been a park for the people ad infinitum, or a health resort where guests could enjoy the tranquillity of the bush and small lakes - a true panacea for tired souls from near and far. It could have been a little secret which opened up all sorts of possibilities. A farm for homeless people was also suggested. Heaven knows we need such places.
It seems to me as I get on in years that very few councils are forward thinking; almost none of them encourage innovative ideas that assist people who need such help. In this post pandemic period where mental health is spoken about at great length, a sanctuary such as Mandeni where mountain bike tracks, golf course and such enormous tracts of land provided so much in the past, it is a tragic loss to see what may be on the cards for this iconic haven.
How long will it be before we change our collective trajectories and instead of building heartless homes on denuded tracts of land, we develop with intelligence and compassion for our world, no matter how small that little piece of our precious world is?
