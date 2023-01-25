Tathra ladies shootout success

The Tathra Beach Ladies Golf Summer Shoot Out final was held on Sunday, January 22, with 10 finalists shooting it out to be crowned the winner.
The best 10 from December and January played off in the final as the weather cleared for some wonderful golf.
All players teed off the first hole, with a player eliminated at each hole - eventually getting down to the final two showdown on the ninth.
Many supporters cheered on the ladies out there, despite the wet start to the day.
The players were eliminated in the following order: Deidre Feneley (1st), Patricia Daley (2nd), Noeline Bell (3rd), Marg Kermode (4th), Carny Driscoll (5th), Cherryle Watters (6th), Alison Anderson (7th), Juanita Trent (8th).
Liz Canney and Karen Enright played it out on the 9th, with Karen the eventual winner after a chip off from beside the green. Congratulations Karen.
All ladies then teed off from the yellow markers on the 18th in a nearest the pin contest. Juanita Trent took out the prize.
