After 12 months of track closures the Sapphire Coast Kart Club was able to run a successful race meet on Sunday, January 22, at its Frogs Hollow circuit.
Club spokesperson Janifer Hutchinson said she was happy to see so many people make the trip from as far as Sydney, with four drivers entering in their first race meet at the track.
"The response was fantastic, the members and spectators had very positive conversations and we were excited to see previous members come out share their stories
"We are hoping to have a successful 2023 season and to gain more drivers throughout the season," Ms Hutchinson said.
Despite some rain, drivers were able to adjust to conditions and all races were completed.
"There were many spin outs, karts leaving the track and I guess the biggest highlight was watching the new drivers complete their first race meet with smiles and new knowledge," Ms Hutchinson said.
With the aim of getting six rounds for the year and a couple of social family days, the club encouraged more people top get involved, regardless of experience.
"Come out on a race day and have a chat with a committee member and book in a come and try session," Ms Hutchinson said.
"You don't have to be a driver to be involved, we have many non-driver roles."
The Frogs Hollows track stretches 428m with a few tight corners, and with not much space for overtaking drivers were put to the test.
RESULTS
Cadet 9 (Ages 7-9)
Cadet 12 (Ages 9-12)
KA3 Senior Light (Unrestricted 100cc engine)
Tag 125 Restricted Medium (restricted 125cc engine)
For those interested in getting involved, contact admin@sckc.com.au.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
