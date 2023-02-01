Community events like Four Winds, Cobargo Folk Festival and Sculpture Bermagui are only possible because of the volunteers who roll up their sleeves to make them an experience to be remembered.
For the first time, Four Winds has a volunteer coordinator, Ali Taylor.
As a volunteer for many years, she said the main motivation initially is the social aspect of making new friends and catching up with them at events.
"They do it to meet people with common interests.
"Because you are volunteering at the same event it is a good way to connect," Ms Taylor said.
Four Winds has been running for 30 years and some people have been regular volunteers for 10 to 20 years.
This year there have been detailed preparations to map out the entire visitor experience so that organisers know how many volunteers are needed at each station and for how long.
Information sessions have been introduced in the lead up to the festival to ensure volunteers feel they are part of the festival and that their input is valued.
They are trialling Vols on the street whereby volunteers appear at community venues and the Cobargo Folk Festival to talk about their volunteering experience and Four Winds in general.
This year around 150 volunteers will work at the festival over the course of the three-day event and the week leading up to it.
Site management volunteers set up the site, while ticketing and box office volunteers operate on site and at the Four Winds office and others help artists with transport and even billet them.
A welcome team will meet and greet festival-goers while ushers will help people up and down the steep amphitheatre, as well as carry picnic hampers and chairs when needed to improve accessibility.
Other volunteers serve food and beverages, provide office support or manage recycling and waste.
Volunteers have ranged in age from 16 to 83.
The vast majority come from across the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires but 10 per cent come from far and wide.
Having worked at the Cobargo Folk Festival for nine years, Ms Taylor was surprised by how many Four Winds volunteer names she recognised.
"It is the enjoyment and it becomes a bit addictive.
"It is the satisfaction you get at the end when it has gone really well and you have helped that happen while getting to meet your friends," Ms Taylor said.
To find out more check out the Four Winds website or email volunteer@fourwinds.com.au.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
