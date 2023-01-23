Striped marlin strike off Merimbula as anglers also hook into Brogo bass

Striped marlin are converging on our coast to feed on the bait fish that stack up along the front edge of the East Australian Current as it moves south in summer.
Congratulations to Harley Jenkins who last Saturday afternoon captured his first ever marlin. Fishing out of Merimbula, Harley was trolling a lure from Remarkable, captained by Heather Sutterby of Tura Beach and ably assisted by his 12-year-old son Kade. Marlin are congregating just on the edge of the Continental Shelf in about 100 fathoms and tag and release captures were also reported from Sunday.
Last weekend the club hosted a bass social at the Brogo Dam and there was no doubt the bass were on fire with individual catches exceeding 30 or more fish (all catch and release of course). Congratulations to long term member David Stewart of Bournda who landed a bass of 425mm. All surface lures, soft plastics, and hard body lures worked well.
The Tathra Amateur Fishing Club's Australia Day Competition is this coming weekend, January 28-29. When conditions are suitable try off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Bournda Island, Tura Headland and off Long Point and Haycock Beach for sand flathead at 15 fathoms. There are also lots of fair sized latchet in the flathead grounds.
In deeper waters, tiger flathead dominate and some lovely fish are reporting from 22-30 fathoms off the coast. Good snapper and morwong have been taken at Long Point. Try White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
Australian salmon remain in good size shoals off our beaches and headlands. Keep an eye out for dark patches and near shore channels. Silver spinners and or pilchard bait work well. Some very large sea mullet have also moved into the Merimbula channel, they can be taken on small reddish coloured soft plastics.
In the Merimbula Top Lake you can use soft plastics and bait for tailor, trevally, dusky flathead, and bream plus the occasional flounder, mullet, garfish, kingfish, latchet and there is an increasing number of mulloway being caught. With a 70cm size limit in NSW be ready to catch and release although in the lake there are mulloway of up to 150cm.
There are lots of prawns in the estuaries and they should run well as the dark of the moon increases towards the end of January. This of course brings our estuary fish onto the bite and we already have reports of good size dusky flathead being caught (and released). This bodes well for the club's annual Dusky Flathead Challenge over the weekend of February 4-5, which is open to all anglers.
The draw of the club's monster raffle will be undertaken on Sunday January 29 at 3pm in the clubhouse at Spencer Park. All members and supporters are invited.
Visit the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
