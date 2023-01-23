South Coast Gig Guide, January 23-31

Sam Martin and The Sundowners Farewell Show at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Australia Day Beach Party with 10am Traditional Smoking Ceremony, 12pm-3pm: The Hoops, 4.30pm-5.15pm: Chelsy Atkins, 5.30pm-6.15pm: Heath Marshall, 7pm-close: Ricky Bloomfield Band at The Australasia, Eden.
2DP at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Salt at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1-4pm
Roddy Reason at Eden Club, Eden. 3pm-6pm
Sam Stevenson at Top Pub, Pambula. 3pm-6pm
Sam Martin and The Sundowners Farewell Show at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Rick Bamford at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Jamie Parkinson on the lawns at Harrington Motel, Narooma. 4pm-7pm
Howlin' Mitch at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Al Watts Blues at Cobargo Hotel. Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Guitar Case Troubadours at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm
Roddy Reason at Eden Sports Club, Eden. 3pm-6pm
Sam Martin and The Sundowners Farewell Show at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Keith Armitage at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm
Red Heart Blue at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Garry Carson Jones at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Joe Driscoll at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Drive Time at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
The Stagedwellers at Nethercote Market, Nethercote Hall. 8am-12pm
Drive Time at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 10am-1pm
ChangoTree at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Sam Martin and The Sundowners Farewell Show at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Sam Stevenson at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Ashleigh Chapman at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm
Michael Menager at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-9.30pm. $30 includes a light meal. Bookings essential. Call the Cafe on 6493 3156 or message them on FB.
A.Girl - Do It Again Tour with supports PRODIKAL 1, Calum James, RoKId, Pevce, KUNDA, Ryuu, STATUS and Sixoclok at Murrah Hall, 2989 Tathra-Bermagui Rd, Murrah. 7pm-12am. $30/$40 via Humanitix
Roddy Reason at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Vinyl Rainat Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Horse Drawn Cadillac at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Totum at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Mojo at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Stillwater Trio plays smooth grooves, jazz & blues at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Howlin' Mitch 'Session in the Sun' at Bermagui Country Club. 1pm-4pm
Chris McGrath at Kitty's Sunday Session, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Ross Wilson's Cool World featuring Ross Wilson & the Peaceniks, The Badloves, King Canyon & Sam Stevenson at Tilba Valley Winery, Tilba. 3pm-8.30pm. Tickets $75 via ticketbo.com.au
Kade Brown Trio plays jazz, funk and grooves at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. Open for lunch. Music in the afternoon. $15 at the door.
Steve Martin at Eden Sports and Recreation Club, Eden. 3pm-6pm
Matt Dent at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm
Sam Martin and The Sundowners Farewell Show at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Klaus Tietz at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Moon Dog at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Chamber Philharmonia Cologne (Germany) play Vivaldi, Mozart & Paganini at St Clements Church, Merimbula. 8pm. Tickets at the door from 7pm. Cash sales only.
Chamber Philharmonia Cologne (Germany) play Vivaldi, Mozart & Paganini at St Patrick's Church, Bega. 8pm. Tickets via Trybooking.com or cash sales at the door.
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.