Enjoy Nethercote's summer market

Nethercote's popular quarterly market takes place at Nethercote Hall on Saturday, January 28.
Enjoy a morning out in the country to buy fresh local produce such as avocados, basil, beetroot, blueberries, capsicums, chillies, chokos, corn, cucumber, eggs, garlic, kale, lettuce, limes, nectarines, peaches, plums, potatoes, pumpkins, raspberries, rhubarb, sage, shallots, silverbeet, snow peas, spring onions, squash, strawberries, tomatoes and zucchinis.
There's cheese, honey, jams, sauces and pickles, ferments and fresh baked goods, grass fed beef and lamb, sauces, oysters, chilli products and bread, all produced on Nethercote's doorstep.
Have a barbecue brekky or catch up with friends over a homebaked morning tea while listening to the sweet sounds of live music on the back deck of the hall.
If you have some fresh home produce to sell, but not enough for a stall of your own, you can sell it through the market's growers' stall.
Drop your produce off to Nethercote Hall between 3pm and 4pm on Friday afternoon the day before the market, or before 8am on market day.
The Nethercote Produce Market donates a large portion of its profits to a worthy local food-related cause, which you can support by buying your morning cuppa from the morning tea stall, fruit and veges from the growers' stall or raffle tickets for the bumper market hamper, that contains samples of delicious goodies from each of the stallholders.
The Nethercote Produce Market is always happy to hear from people who'd like to help set up, wash dishes (there is a dishwasher), serve morning tea or pack up. Contact Michelle on 0400 341282 if you can lend a hand.
The market opens at 8 am for the early birds and closes at noon just after the big produce hamper raffle draw.
