Chamber Philharmonia Cologne returns to Bega Valley

"Classical music the world over" is the motto of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne and whether they are playing in grand venues or country churches such as St Clement's, Merimbula or St Patrick's, Bega, they say their enthusiasm to play music is the same every time.
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne gives around 300 concerts a year around the globe and on January 30 they will perform at Merimbula and in Bega on January 31.
Concert-goers can expect to hear performances from Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Mozart's Salzburg Symphony, Saint Saens well-known work, Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso and Paganini's Moses Variations.
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne was founded in the city whose name they bear: Cologne. The city that is famous throughout the world for its University of Music and its musical and instrumental teaching.
The permanently expanding repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne consists primarily of hand-picked pieces with a view to providing an entertaiing program for their tour.
See the ensemble at St Clement's Church Merimbula, Monday, January 30 at 8pm. Tickets are only available at the door which opens an hour beforehand. Tickets $40, $35 concession, students and children $30. Cash only.
The ensemble is also performing at St Patrick's Church Bega, Tuesday, January 31 at 8pm tickets same price available through trybooking.com or at the door (cash only).
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
