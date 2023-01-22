Bega District News
Chamber Philharmonia Cologne returns to Bega Valley

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 23 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:05am
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne ensemble returns to the Bega Valley as part of their Australian tour.

"Classical music the world over" is the motto of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne and whether they are playing in grand venues or country churches such as St Clement's, Merimbula or St Patrick's, Bega, they say their enthusiasm to play music is the same every time.

Local News

