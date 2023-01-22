Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Community input sought on future of Bega Valley's Central Waste Facility site

Updated January 23 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction of the fourth and current landfill cell that opened in 2020. Picture supplied.

Bega Valley Shire Council is calling for residents living within a 5km radius of the Central Waste Facility (CWF) to apply to join a consultative committee that helps to plan the site's future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.