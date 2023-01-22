Bega Valley Shire Council is calling for residents living within a 5km radius of the Central Waste Facility (CWF) to apply to join a consultative committee that helps to plan the site's future.
Waste services manager Alan Gundrill said the committee will provide "an important communication and awareness pathway between council and local residents", with three vacancies for community members within the radius to be filled.
"The CWF is a key asset that requires a strategic approach and careful consideration of how its operation impacts local residents," Mr Gundrill said
"Community members of the CWF consultative committee will be joined by one of our councillors and myself as committee chair.
"Together, we will meet formally four times over a two-year period to discuss current and future operations of the site."
READ ALSO:
Mr Gundrill noted that while operational decisions will rest with councillors and executive management, the committee will play a vital role in providing input and suggestions to feed future planning of the CWF.
"This comes at a critical time as we work toward an application to expand our landfill capacity and to develop a purpose-built organics processing facility at the site.
"With these future developments in mind we are keen to continue working with our neighbours to ensure the impact of site operations and expansions are understood and kept to a bare minimum.
"We welcome expressions of interest from residents who live within the allotted radius. To give everyone an equal opportunity, previous members will only be considered if there are not enough applicants to fill the three vacancies," he said.
Meetings will be held at the CWF at 4.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of April and October over two calendar years.
CWF consultative committee members will be appointed by council resolution.
To submit an expression of interest, visit council's Have Your Say webpage. Submissions must be received before February 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.