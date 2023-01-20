Rotary Club of Bega are currently holding The Inaugural Art Fair alongside their beloved Book fair in a first for club, looking to showcase the eclectic works of local artists.
The combined fairs are held at the Bega Showground Pavilion, running today and tomorrow from 9am to 5pm.
The artists launched the fair last night which is now open to the public, with 250 artworks of all varieties and prices, ensuring there's something for everyone.
Originally Maz Hamilton's idea, the Art Fair grew as concept to go alongside the book fair according to Rotary member Cate Caddy, pleased to see the response from local artists.
"We've been really encouraged, Maz's whole idea was to try to give an outlet to the sort of artists that don't have their own gallery and aren't often able to be displayed," Ms Caddy said.
The book fair usually runs twice a year but had adjusted in recent years, and longstanding Rotary Club member Charlie Blomfield said that while it isn't the largest fair they've had, he estimates close to 12,000 books have been donated.
"With the redevelopment of the showground, we weren't sure we'd have the facility for it," Mr Blomfield said.
"Prior to COVID, we would be taking donations for the six months leading up to it, so we had to back off a bit this time."
While the next book fair would usually be planned for July, the redevelopment of the showground facilities means that the Rotary Club will be seeking a new venue to store the books for future fairs.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
