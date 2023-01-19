Far South Coast starts first women's six-a-side cricket tournament

Women's cricket is in the spotlight with the Sapphire Cup taking place Sunday, January 22.
Run by the Far South Coast Cricket Association, the Sapphire Cup is the region's first ever women's 6-a-side cricket tournament.
Experienced cricketers and first timers will come together in Merimbula for round robin gala, with additional events to crown the people with the furthest throw and biggest six hitters.
Far South Coast Cricket Association president Aaron Miller said the tournament is all about encouraging more women and girls to give cricket a go.
"There are some incredible women crickets that have come from our region and now playing at the national and international level," Miller said.
"Sometimes signing up to a full season of cricket as a newcomer can be a bit intimidating, which is why this gala is open to all women and girls over 11 in the area, with no previous cricket experience necessary."
Far South Coast Cricket Association's women's cricket officer Melanie Leach said the day is all about fun and fostering a love of cricket.
"If you've ever thought about giving cricket a go then this is the time," she said.
Games will only be five overs per innings, with everyone bowling an over and batters will retire at 20 runs. It all kicks off at 10.30am at Berrambool.
Registrations is free and team and individual registrations are still open. You don't need to be a member of a cricket club to enter a team, so grab some mates, get together and give cricket a go. If you're interested in signing up contact Melanie Leach on 0423 759 288.
