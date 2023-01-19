Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Far South Coast starts first women's six-a-side cricket tournament

Updated January 19 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is there another top class women's cricketer on the Far South Coast waiting to be discovered? Cobargo's Jade Allen in action at the Under 19 Australian National Championships in Perth. Picture supplied by Cricket Australia.

Women's cricket is in the spotlight with the Sapphire Cup taking place Sunday, January 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.