Bega District News
What's on

We've got you covered for stuff to do this weekend

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
January 20 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sapphire Coast Kart Club are will host Round 1 of racing for 2023 on Sunday January 22- with free admission for spectators.

Rotary Book Fair

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.