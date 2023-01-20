Rotary Book Fair
January 20, 21
The Bega Rotary Book Fair and inaugural art show will take place at the Bega Showground Pavilion, Upper Street, Bega from 9am to 5pm.
READ MORE HERE: Art and books combine for Rotary Club of Bega's two day fair
FLING's kids and adult summer dance
January 19 and 23-25
FLING Physical Theatre are offering dance programs for kids and adults. The three day youth program runs from January 23-25 from 10am-3pm. The Evening Masterclass series for adults runs on January 19, 24 and 25. Tickets at flingphysicaltheatre.com.au
Monthly Flying-fox Count Glebe Lagoon
January 20
Help collate data for the CSIRO to protect the Grey headed flying-fox. New counters welcome, instructions and support provided. Meet at the shelter shed 8.15pm with a torch, insect repellant and a high vis vest if you have one.
Far South Coast Birdwatchers
January 22
Meet the Far South Coast Birdwatchers and discover more about the group at a BYO picnic at Panboola Wetlands. Meet at Watson's Waterhole (next to Idlewilde Motel, Bullara Street) at around 4pm.
Matt Preo at Bermagui Country Club
January 20
Bega singer/songwriter and busker Matt Preo will play at the Bermagui Country Club from 8-11pm. He has produced three studio albums and appeared on Hey Hey It's Saturday's Red Faces talent show. Contact the club for details.
Dahlia Workshop
January 21
A dahlia showing workshop will be held at Buckajo Flowers, from 10am-1pm. Bring sun protection, closed footwear, morning tea provided. Cost is $15. Contact Ali Rodway on 0417 246 896. Places are limited.
Eden Fishing club meet
January 21
Eden Amateur Fishing Club are holding a car boot sale, sausage sizzle and Devonshire tea fundraiser on Saturday January 21, from 8am-2pm at the club in Quarantine Bay, Eden.
Sapphire Coast Kart Club Round 1
January 22
Sapphire Coast Kart Club are excited to invite you to our Round 1 of racing for 2023. Come along and enjoy great racing, yummy food and meet some of the members. Come on out and chat to our committee members and learn more. Free admission for spectators.
