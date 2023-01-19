The annual Bega Cheese Bega Cup Carnival is ready to jump in 2023, held over Saturday and Sunday January 28, 29 with a jam packed weekend of racing and entertainment on the schedule.
Sapphire Coast Turf Club will host the biggest event on the club's calendar, offering over $650,000 in prize money for the two day event.
According to the club's CEO Rob Tweedie, the carnival is the richest they've put on and he said he's expecting thousands of spectators over the weekend.
"The whole lots gone up, it's the largest amount of stakes on offer over the two days that we've had, and it's growing in popularity each year," Mr Tweedie said.
The carnival will be headlined by the Bega Cheese Bega Cup, boasting an $80,000 prize pool.
Mr Tweedie anticipates some quality horses to compete in the race - one of 15 races planned for the carnival.
"The nominations aren't out yet but there's been a fair few enquiries from Sydney trainers and riders so we expect to see some top end talent coming down.
"First and second in the Bega Cup gain eligibility into the two million dollar Big Dance in November, so it's a qualifying race for the big dance," he said.
READ ALSO:
The mile long race will be run on the Sunday of the carnival with the time to be confirmed, and Mr Tweedie expects the track to be in prime condition.
"We got some good weather with some light showers predicted through the week so by the time race time comes around we'll be back on a good surface, the track is in really good condition," he said.
As well as racing, spectators and fans have plenty of entertainment to look forward to both during and in the lead up to the carnival.
A four-person, 18-hole Ambrose will be played at Bega Country Club on Friday January 27, with entry open to all and tee off at 12pm.
The Ambrose event will lead into the evening Calcutta at the Bega Country Club, the first of two, with a second Calcutta held at Club Sapphire on the Saturday night, each hosted by horse racing savants Dave Stanley and Luke Marlow.
Kids can look forward to free face painting, a Harry Potter party and crafts at the track, as well as Epic Fitness games courtesy of the Epic Fitness Pambula, setting up a tent to keep kids entertained with activities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.