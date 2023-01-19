Bega District News
'Biggest yet' for the Bega Cheese Bega Cup Carnival

Updated January 19 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
The Carnival will once again be headlined by the Bega Cheese Cup - the prestigious one mile race with an $80,000 prize pool. The race is a qualifier for the Big Dance in November, with first and second getting through.

The annual Bega Cheese Bega Cup Carnival is ready to jump in 2023, held over Saturday and Sunday January 28, 29 with a jam packed weekend of racing and entertainment on the schedule.

